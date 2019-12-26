The year social media influencers cemented their place & scored those bags

Over the past few years social media influencers have been riding the wave to success and stardom.

The likes of Lasizwe, Mihlali and Faith Nketsi proved that there's a bright future for influencers in Mzansi.

Apart from gaining popularity and fame, they've also been securing those coins through their work.

LASIZWE DAMBUZA

When Lasizwe launched his career in 2016 by sharing parody videos to his YouTube channel, he was relatively unknown with just a handful of followers.

However, by the start of this year he had added 'presenter, reality TV star and influencer of note' to his repertoire.

In March, Lasizwe made it onto the 100 Most Influential Young South Africans list, which features the likes of Caster Semenya, Nomzamo Mbatha and Nasty C.