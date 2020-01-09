Cassper on getting coins: 'Don’t behave like a hooligan, street cred don’t pay bills'

Ever wondered how you can secure the bag as an artist? Well, rapper Cassper Nyovest explains that street cred doesn't pay bills.

The rapper took on this topic after a tweep asked him what he did to secure the bag.

“I own my music so I still get a big chunk from just selling music but the big coins are in corporate brands and live shows.

“That's why it is important to keep your brand clean. Don't behave like a hooligan. Street cred don't pay bills.”