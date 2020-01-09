Pic of The Day

Cassper on getting coins: 'Don’t behave like a hooligan, street cred don’t pay bills'

By Masego Seemela - 09 January 2020 - 10:44
Cassper Nyovest dishes advice on being a successful artist.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

Ever wondered how you can secure the bag as an artist? Well, rapper Cassper Nyovest explains that street cred doesn't pay bills.

The rapper took on this topic after a tweep asked him what he did to secure the bag.

“I own my music so I still get a big chunk from just selling music but the big coins are in corporate brands and live shows.

“That's why it is important to keep your brand clean. Don't behave like a hooligan. Street cred don't pay bills.”

The topic comes after Cassper said that nobody in SA had reached a billion streams.

“Angilwi. I'm just saying, that would mean that the person got a 9 million rand payout just from streams. Not starting an argument, just giving the facts.”

While the question of how much an artist makes from one million streams in SA still remains, Cassper expressed that that was the sad reality of being an artist in Mzansi.  

