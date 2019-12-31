Cassper Nyovest allegedly scammed by building contractor

Cassper Nyovest's plans for his Family Tree studios and office have again hit a serious speed bump, after a contractor allegedly ran off with his money and left the job incomplete.

Cassper took to social media on Monday evening to explain that he was “scammed” and left in a difficult situation.

“The dude who was doing the construction of my studio/office ran off with my money. I'm going to expose him properly but for now I'm going to enjoy my festive.”

Cass has had to go back to the drawing board and get his architect to make a plan to finish what he can, while he chases his money.