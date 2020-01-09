How to free up cash to survive rising prices

For many Sowetan Money readers food, next to transport, is now one of the biggest items in their budget over which you have some measure of control, but indications are you may have to rein in this spend more as your budget will stay under pressure.

Economic data forecaster Trading Economics estimates that food inflation in South Africa will trend around 4.3% for the year ahead and be at about 4% at the end of the year.

The good news is that if food prices increase by around 4% in the year ahead, the increases won’t exceed the general inflation rate which is expected to increase from 4.2% to around 4.6% this year if the country’s investment status is downgraded by Moody's, according to economists at Momentum Investments.

They also expect economic growth to remain weak, which does not bode well for inflation-beating increases and alternative streams of income which could ease the pressure on your budget. If you aren’t able to increase your income, the only other option is to tighten your belt.

It is estimated that debt-laden South Africans spend approximately 65% of their monthly net income on debt repayments – leaving very little for necessities like food, electricity, transport and other essentials.

In fact, many people unwisely take on debt to pay for food and transport, says Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO of National Debt Advisors. Using debt to pay for your lifestyle will only lead you deeper into debt.