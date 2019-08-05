Scoop slams Moja Love: Some of their programmes are destroying the nation

In a discussion with his co-hosts, Ms Cosmo, DJ Speedsta and DJ Vigilante, on their YouTube show, POPcast, Scoop strongly disapproved of how some of the channel's shows represented the black community.

"This all started with LoveBack and My Perfect Wedding where people were seen coming out of helicopters with dust everywhere in Hammanskraal. We don't need those kinds of things...And then now we have a channel called, Moja Love, where everything has been taken a step lower. Instead of making content that builds the nation, it is dilapidating it."

Scoop also said that the SABC had failed to educate Black Africans, allowing other channels to

"We are at a stage where we need education and entertainment...everything is f**ked up in our society and the one place where we have an impact, television...I find it very whack that we only show one side of African Black lives."

Moja Love was once again in the headlines recently when Show Me Love host Ntsiki Mazwai questioned a statement from the station distancing itself from her remarks about TV personality Leanne Manas.