Moja Love distances itself from Ntsiki Mazwai over Leanne Manas comments

Ntsiki Mazwai has questioned a statement from her employer, Moja Love, distancing the channel from her remarks about TV personality Leanne Manas.

The star made headlines and topped the Twitter trends list on Thursday when she weighed in on a conversation about Leanne celebrating 15 years as a host on Morning Live. In a series of tweets, she said she did not think Leanne was doing an amazing job, but was white and "enjoying privilege".

She further claimed that the host was ignorant of black culture and called it "white privilege in action".

As social media users debated Ntsiki's comments, with many slamming the star, Moja Love issued an official statement distancing itself from her views.

"The views expressed by Ntsiki Mazwai are not those of the channel and were expressly made by Ms Mazwai in her personal capacity. Moja Love values, loves and respects all South Africans and we celebrate all the diversity that enriches our country.

"We do not condone any form of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, religion, gender, race, culture or in any other form," the statement read, wishing Leanne a happy 15th work anniversary.