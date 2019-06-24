Fans fear for Jub Jub’s safety after he reveals he's going after musos & actors

Fans are quarter to calling in the army to protect Jub Jub after the host of reality show Uyajola announced that the show is coming for a few musicians and actors accused of cheating on their partners.

In a video posted to social media, Jub Jub hyped up the show, which is based on the hit America reality show, Cheaters, and said no one was safe, even musicians.

"My stay in Durban was very juicy, especially with the information I got. There is no hard feelings, whether we are friends or not, but those artists in Durban ... you will be shocked. In Joburg, there are two actors, big actors, and there are two musicians, big musicians ... I am coming!"

The video sparked anxiety for Jub Jub's safety among fans, but their concerns went to the next level after Sunday night's episode, which saw a heated confrontation between two women that escalated to hair-pulling and serious threats.