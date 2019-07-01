'Leave cheaters in peace': Dr Malinga teams up with Jub Jub for 'Uyajola' track

Dr Malinga is riding the hype train around Moja Love's hit reality show, Uyajola, recently releasing a song with one of the show's hosts, Jub Jub Maarohanye, about having a side piece.

A short video promoting the track, Uyajola 9/9, was posted on social media by Malinga late on Sunday night.

In the video, the musician calls a men's conference and says women will be joining it this year.

He also raises a point about a "problem" called Jub Jub.

"There's a man bothering us. He's got a sweet name. His name is Jub Jub."

He is also seen holding Linga's atchar, in reference to one of the first episodes of the reality show, which featured a woman who was allegedly cheating on her partner while claiming to be selling atchar to a neighbour.