'Views expressed by Zodwa Wabantu are regrettable', says Moja Love

Following calls for the TV show Zodwa Uncensored to be cancelled, the channel broadcaster Moja Love has issued an apology to the LGBTQI+ community.

This comes after the reality TV star received backlash for her comments.

Johanneburg Pride also issued a statement yesterday, calling for Multichoice to cancel Zodwa's show and the Feather Awards to take back their 2017 Drama Queen of the Year trophy awarded to her.

"Johannesburg Pride has reached out to General Manager Content for Multichoice South Africa to consider Zodwa Wabantu’s statements as hate speech and suspend her show with immediate effect pending investigation as we understand her show is uncensored however DSTV need to be mindful of the hate it is promoting.

Furthermore Johannesburg Pride appeals to the Feather Awards to strip Zodwa Wabantu of her Award issued in 2017. This must be a lesson to all media personalities and influencers to be mindful of how they conduct themselves and what they say," the statement reads.

Controversial television personality Zodwa Wabantu garnered public backlash after stating on her show that gay men are "silly and think that they have vaginas".