Men are trash but they are victims too

Am I the only millennial who has not signed the petition against Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9?

I don't plan on doing so, but that does not take away the important note that the show is incredibly problematic and just because it has a counterpart in the un-United States of America it does not mean we're being too sensitive.

Speaking of "sensitivity", it seems to be the scapegoat term for many unbothered citizens lately.

It reminds me of the subtle brilliance of a prank video that has done a viral round on Twitter this week.

The video features a sexy blonde woman who is in an elevator with one man at a time.

While in the elevator, she is possessed by Nelly's 2002 chart topper Hot in Herre and as the lyrics suggest, she says it's getting quite heated in the confined space and perhaps it would be wise if she were to let her bosom breathe.

And so she does. She pulls up her shirt to expose her breasts and asks her male counterparts if they would like to touch her titillating tits.