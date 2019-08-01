Did they really say that? 5 celebrities that got into hot water for their problematic statements

“I’ve seen many, many people dying from constant anal sex. The muscles on the anus don’t contract back after sex, once the sphincter muscle laxity is reached, nothing can be retained. Hence people start wearing adult napkins.” - Modiehi Thulo

Boity's mom Modiehi Thulo, dispenser of Twitter advice and words of inspiration took things too far recently.

Thulo tweeted on one fated Monday, that "constant anal sex"can kill one.

This followed a tweet asking what people thought of the sexual act.

The tweet caused backlash ,with many people calling her out for her homophobia.

Thulo did not apolgise, tweeting instead that she is “done with anal sex” and that she won’t stand for people’s trolling.

She then promptly made her Twitter account private.