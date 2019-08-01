Did they really say that? 5 celebrities that got into hot water for their problematic statements
Celebrities this year seem to be suffering from foot in mouth disease more than usual. You would think in the time of social media and the possible ramifications one wrong hashtag can have on your career, this would have public figures thinking before speaking and tweeting.
The latest in the problematic squad is Cassper Nyovest who was dragged for being unpatriotic when he tweeted that he wished he had been born in Nigeria because Nigerians seem to support their artists more.
But Cassper is not alone as these five other celebs have made headlines in 2019 for all the wrong reasons; from being held accountable for being racist, homophobic or anti-Semitic.
Won't even lie. I wish i was from Nigeria too. The love they have for thier own artists, the way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and Tv, there way they celebrate their music no matter where they are in the world, the unity within thier industry. A DREAM! https://t.co/goh02gHjtB— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2019
Modiehi Thulo
“I’ve seen many, many people dying from constant anal sex. The muscles on the anus don’t contract back after sex, once the sphincter muscle laxity is reached, nothing can be retained. Hence people start wearing adult napkins.” - Modiehi Thulo
Boity's mom Modiehi Thulo, dispenser of Twitter advice and words of inspiration took things too far recently.
Thulo tweeted on one fated Monday, that "constant anal sex"can kill one.
This followed a tweet asking what people thought of the sexual act.
The tweet caused backlash ,with many people calling her out for her homophobia.
Thulo did not apolgise, tweeting instead that she is “done with anal sex” and that she won’t stand for people’s trolling.
She then promptly made her Twitter account private.
Zodwa Wabantu
“Gays are silly because they are fighting with women. Name one gay who has never fought with a woman in the industry. Their problem is that they (gays) are convinced that they have a vagina, while they have a penis. We [women] have vagina.” - Zodwa Wabantu
Zodwa Wabantu is hardly a wallflower. But the nation was shook when she made a statement on her reality show that was widely panned for being homophobic.
There was an immediate backlash against her, resulting in people calling for her show to be cancelled under the tag #ZodwaCancelled.
At first she doubled down on her comments, refusing to apologise and telling Sowetan "How can I be homophobic when I have more than 20 gay friends”.
However, she finally publicly apologised on her reality show again, revealing that one of her gay friends reached out to her and educated her on why her comments were problematic.
D.L Hughley
“Hey, motherf----r, God gave you muscles so that you can say no and mean it.” - D.L Hughley
Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley made that statement in an interview with VladTV, in reference to Terry Crews’ account of being inappropriately touched by an agent. Hughley went on to argue that no one he is paying will dare touch him inappropriately. In the interview he even problematically suggests that being sexually harassed has to do with being sexy. This is after the interviewer asks him if he has not been touched by some “gay man”.
Crews saw the interview and challenged Hughley on Twitter about his comments. Many news outlets have covered the story about how toxic masculinity is still deterring men from coming forward about their experiences with sexual harassment.
@RealDLHughley— terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019
You told the world “God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No...”
Are you implying I “wanted” to be sexually assaulted?
I’m listening, sir...https://t.co/v6Q4xrvfJQ
Liam Neeson
"I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody, hoping some black b------d would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him." - Liam Neeson
In an exclusive interview with the Independent about the release of his film, Cold Pursuit, Neeson spoke about how the rape of a friend made him want to find a random black man to kill as a form of revenge.
He later stated that he was ashamed to have made the statement out loud, especially to a journalist, who also noted the shock by Neeson’s co-star, Tom Bateman.
Jeremy Clarkson
“…I know I’m not homophobic as I very much enjoy watching lesbians on the internet.” - Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson once wrote those words in his column for The Sun newspaper. The column was a response to Will Young accusing him and his fellow colleagues of being homophobic in an episode of the Grand Tour.
In his column, Clarkson also wrote “none of my leftie friends could [could find it homophobic] either,” in response to Young's complaint. “One even said I should tell him to stop being so gay,” he said adding fuel to the