Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising

Some felt so strongly about it that a petition on Change.Org was started this week to demand it be cancelled.

So far, the petition has received more than 870 signatures in less than a week.

"This show violates our privacy. It destroys families and lives in general. Sign this petition to have it taken down from our TV," the petition's creator, Kholofelo Masha, wrote.

Some of the reasons given for signing the petition include fears for the safety of those exposed and requests to "jola in peace".

Jub Jub has also been criticised for labelling Xhosa people as promiscuous in a promotional clip for the series.

"I have never seen a nation that is so promiscuous like the Xhosas. I have never seen as well a loving nation like the Xhosas. I have never seen a nation that forgives like the Xhosas. I have never seen a nation with attitude like Xhosas and I have never seen a stubborn nation like the Xhosas. In a nutshell, the nation is just too much," he said.