Mom of six driven round the bend

Phuti Sepirwa only bought one car cash from Opel Hoffman Holdings in Modimolle, Limpopo, but claims that Wesbank also debits her account for the same car she paid in full.

However, Consumer Line's investigations reveal that she bought two cars, an Opel Corsa, which was settled in May last year and a Toyota Yaris, which has not been settled yet.

Sepirwa, 50, said she had been miserable for the past 19 months after paying finance charges she wanted to avoid.

Sepirwa approached Isuzu Hoffman Holdings to buy a brand new Toyota Yaris in December 2017, which she claims she signed for. She said to avoid finance charges, she bought her car cash.

Sepirwa said her misery started in January when she noticed a debit order of R3,000 going off to Wesbank. At this stage she had not even received her dream car, she said.

When a second debit order went through, she called the dealership to inquire and was provided an Opel Corsa to drive while waiting for her Toyota Yaris.

"I told the sales person, Kgothatso Mashamaite, I never bought an Opel and demanded papers for the car I bought," said Sepirwa.

She said Mashamaite promised to deliver the car and the papers to prove that she bought it in full, but this has not been the case.

Sepirwa said she initially paid R105,000 and two months later she was told to pay balance of R25,000, which she did.

When delivering the Yaris, Mashamaite allegedly demanded R4,000 for the papers and another R4,000 for the delivery of the car, but returned with the papers, said the mother of six.

"The car was dirty and with muddied tyres though he claimed it was couried by a truck," she said.

When the Opel was collected, she was asked to pay a rental fee of R4,275, though that was not the agreement.