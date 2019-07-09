'How can I be homophobic when I have more than 20 gay friends?' - Zodwa Wabantu

While Zodwa Wabantu's negative comments about gay men are still a trending topic on social networks, the socialite, however, claims she's not homophobic.

Zodwa Wabantu, real name Zodwa Libram, who's known for not mincing her words, was commenting on her reality show Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored on Moja Love, DStv channel 157.

She said gay people were silly and should accept that they did not have vaginas. The comment left many aggrieved and started the #ZondwaCancelled.

Speaking to Sowetan, Soweto-born Zodwa said she was talking about her own gay friends.