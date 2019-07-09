'How can I be homophobic when I have more than 20 gay friends?' - Zodwa Wabantu
While Zodwa Wabantu's negative comments about gay men are still a trending topic on social networks, the socialite, however, claims she's not homophobic.
Zodwa Wabantu, real name Zodwa Libram, who's known for not mincing her words, was commenting on her reality show Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored on Moja Love, DStv channel 157.
She said gay people were silly and should accept that they did not have vaginas. The comment left many aggrieved and started the #ZondwaCancelled.
Speaking to Sowetan, Soweto-born Zodwa said she was talking about her own gay friends.
A petition has been started to remove Zodwa Wabantu's reality show from television after her homophobic comments on her show which aired on July 6 2019. Wabantu stated that gay people should accept that they do not have vaginas and are not women. The comments caused a stir on Twitter.
MojaLove TV: TV Show Cancellation - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/rw4kWuBkgx via @Change— K.Mbau (@k_mbau) July 8, 2019
"How can I be homophobic when I have more than 20 gay friends. Even my designer is gay. I was talking about my friends," she said.
She added: "I am talking about something that I have observed about them since they are my friends. Anyway that is a reality show, I am calling it as I see it."
The Durban-based socialite said during the show: "Gays are silly because they are fighting with women. Name one gay who has never fought with a woman in the industry. Their problem is that they (gays) are convinced that they have a vagina, while they have a penis...
"We accommodate you guys because you wear make-up and when we (women ) talk about men you always there echoing the stories."
A social media user, Ms Cassandra Gud said: "Don't downplay Zodwa's homophobic violence. Anyone with any kind of platform should be smart enough to use it responsibly. If they aren't, disconnect their microphone #zodwacancelled."
LeboMashia tweeted: "This Is Not Even Fun. She's just discriminating our fellow brothers, Being gay doesn't mean you trying to make yourself a female."