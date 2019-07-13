Pic of The Day

Here's four of Kairo's coolest internet moments, at just four years old

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 13 July 2019 - 10:35
AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo Owethu Forbes is turning 4.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

It seems like just yesterday when DJ Zinhle and AKA announced the birth of their daughter Kairo and earlier this week she turned four!

Kairo has since become one of the coolest "it" kids as far as celebrity children go, with a verified Instagram account run by her glammy (AKA's mom Lynn Forbes).

The lil girl has already secured the bag with partnerships with clothing brands and every time she's in front of the camera, Mzansi is convinced that she'll end up in the entertainment industry.

Here are some of our fave cool moments provided by Kairo and her cute self!

Her super cute matchy-matchy outfits with her gorgeous mom, DJ Zinhle!

Mommy says I’m “Killing her vibe” ?

That time Kairo went on stage and totally stole the spotlight!

Mommy when do I get paid for this gig?

Who wouldn't melt after being serenaded like this though?

Lil mama is daddy and mommy's hype girl when it is necessary and she's so good at it too.

