Entertainment

WATCH | Kairo shares the stage with DJ Zinhle & it was the cutest moment ever

By Jessica Levitt - 06 May 2019 - 10:20
It was a special moment between mom and daughter.
It was a special moment between mom and daughter.
Image: 947 via Instagram

DJ Zinhle gave her daughter Kairo a taste of fandom after bringing her onto the stage during her set at Joburg Day.

Pictures and video footage of the sweet moment have been shared on social media.

Not a stranger to fame (Hello, Kairo has her own Instagram account with more than 400,000 followers) Kairo handled the moment perfectly.

Wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, she held onto her mom's neck as the crowd jeered.

On her Insta, a video of the moment was posted with the cheeky caption "Mommy, when do I get paid for this gig?"

View this post on Instagram

Mommy when do I get paid for this gig?

A post shared by Kairo ?? (@kairo.forbes) on

Friends, family, fab! Inside DJ Zinhle's housewarming

Zinhle's housewarming was all kinds of party goals.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

DJ Zinhle: I want to show that you can be a superstar & a mom, but it isn’t easy

"You have to be true to yourself. You have to believe in not only your talent but also your decisions."
Pic of The Day
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC rally
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X