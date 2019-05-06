WATCH | Kairo shares the stage with DJ Zinhle & it was the cutest moment ever
DJ Zinhle gave her daughter Kairo a taste of fandom after bringing her onto the stage during her set at Joburg Day.
Pictures and video footage of the sweet moment have been shared on social media.
Not a stranger to fame (Hello, Kairo has her own Instagram account with more than 400,000 followers) Kairo handled the moment perfectly.
Wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, she held onto her mom's neck as the crowd jeered.
On her Insta, a video of the moment was posted with the cheeky caption "Mommy, when do I get paid for this gig?"