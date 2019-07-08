Kairo turns 4: Here are the four times we wished we had her life

DJ Zinhle and AKA’s daughter has to be one of the most famous celebrity kids in Mzansi, and it’s not hard to see why.

She is not only the child of two successful stars, but she is also a star in her own making. It also doesn’t hurt that she is so cute!

Today as she celebrates her only her fourth year on this earth of ours, her name is trending on Twitter as fans wish her well with under the hashtag #KairoTurns4.

In fact, her birthdays each year remind us just what an amazing life this young girl is already living. So in honour of her birthday, here are four times that Kairo made us wish we had the life of a four-year-old.

#Influencer

Influencing at that teeny tiny age already? Well young girl has over 500 000 followers on Instagram. She reached the milestone on June 18. Sure her parents might be flexing followers in the millions, but Kairo is only four. How many will she have by the time she is ten?