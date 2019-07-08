Kairo turns 4: Here are the four times we wished we had her life
DJ Zinhle and AKA’s daughter has to be one of the most famous celebrity kids in Mzansi, and it’s not hard to see why.
She is not only the child of two successful stars, but she is also a star in her own making. It also doesn’t hurt that she is so cute!
Today as she celebrates her only her fourth year on this earth of ours, her name is trending on Twitter as fans wish her well with under the hashtag #KairoTurns4.
In fact, her birthdays each year remind us just what an amazing life this young girl is already living. So in honour of her birthday, here are four times that Kairo made us wish we had the life of a four-year-old.
#Influencer
Influencing at that teeny tiny age already? Well young girl has over 500 000 followers on Instagram. She reached the milestone on June 18. Sure her parents might be flexing followers in the millions, but Kairo is only four. How many will she have by the time she is ten?
View this post on Instagram
#KairoForbes500 🎉Good morning guys 😀 Glammy says I must count my blessings and be grateful and I must say thank you to everyone who follows me on Instagram. Thank you so much for following me and for helping me reach 500K followers yesterday🙏🏽 To celebrate I am giving away an awesome LUCKY PACKET SURPRISE to the first 5 followers who correctly guessed the date on which I reached 500K followers ... 18 June 2019 ... I can’t wait to thank all the sponsors who are contributing to the amazing give-always for each of the 5 lucky winners. The names of the 5 winners will be announced today on my Insta Stories. I will reveal the contents of the Lucky Packet Surprises over the next 2 weeks and the winners will all receive their packets before my 4th birthday on 8th July. CONGRATULATIONS to all the winners who made it to the #KairoForbes500 List ! 🎉🎊🎈Watch stories for details ——————————————————————————— Fields Of Gold Dress by @cherishbycarita
Her very own LV
Yes! Kairo owns a Louis Vuitton bag. She is in the exclusive club of celebrity kids who own their very own luxury bags
And she already has deals in that bag
Kairo Forbes is living up to her last name, because she sure is coining that change. Kairo has partnered with Truworths Fashion to promote their children’s clothing brands Naartjie and Earthchild, even going shopping for her own winter wardrobe.
Other brands she has worked with include iStore and Mama Magic at Baby Expo! Working towards that Forbes list? We see you Kairo!
Gracing magazine covers
First she graced the cover of Hype magazine in 2017 with her dad when she was only two years old. The following year she joined her mom on the cover of Destiny magazine just before her third birthday. We can only wonder what she has in store for us in 2019.