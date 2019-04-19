DJ Zinhle: I want to show that you can be a superstar & a mom, but it isn’t easy

"I just realise how independent she is but also that I need to prioritise time with her. She is growing so quickly and I don't want to miss out on teaching her valuable lessons because I suddenly got busy and didn't make time for her. When I am at home, we play and talk and that is time dedicated for her."

Zinhle said that juggling her roles is a challenge but she wanted to break the belief that when a woman has a child her career stops.

"I want to show that you can be a DJ or a superstar and a mom, but sometimes it isn’t easy. It is not easy. It is one of the hardest things that I have ever had to do. But I find that you have to be true to yourself. You have to believe in not only your talent but also your decisions, whether it is to go to a gig or to stay at home with your daughter.

"It goes back to priority. You need to prioritise time with your child but also believe in yourself and believe that you can still reach your dreams."