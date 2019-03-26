Kids choose AKA as favourite SA star
Children adore blonde-haired rapper AKA and he has international recognition to show for some bragging rights - and add more bling to his chain.
It was a big night for Super Mega as he won Favourite South African Star at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (KCA) in Los Angeles at the weekend.
He beat actress Nomzamo Mbatha, rugby player Siya Kolisi, cricketer Kagiso Rabada and media personality Somizi.
"As I've been saying from the moment I received the nomination, it's so cool to be recognised by the kids," AKA gushed to Sowetan from his LA hotel yesterday.
"There's no more honest human species than a kid who has no preconceived notions on you.
"They just love so genuinely and I love kids. So this says to me the kids see me and appreciate me.
"As a father, I am very aware of how I represent my daughter Kairo and this partly is a nod to that."
Viacom Africa confirmed to Sowetan that the Fela in Versace rapper travelled independently to walk the orange carpet and accept his award at the star-studded Hollywood affair hosted by rap mogul DJ Khaled.
AKA was bummed that Kairo and his mom Lynn Forbes couldn't attend because they couldn't get their visas.
"LA is always a good place for me, just the vibe of the city and its people," he said.
"The KCAs were so different to my previous awards trips with Viacom Africa [BET Awards].
"It was so good to see industry peers immerse themselves in the fun of the event. Embracing the spirit of the kids, man."
Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy won Favourite African star. He was nominated against Nigerian stars Adesua Etomi-Wellington and IK Osakioduwa as well as Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol.
Other big winners included Chris Pratt, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Sandler, Robert Downey Jr, Shawn Mendes, Zendaya and Selena Gomez.
Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson, Janelle Monáe and Bebe Rexha were just some of the A-listers in attendance. Hip hop group Migos rocked the stage with a performance of their hit songs Walk It Talk It and Stir Fry.
The seemingly rekindled romance between AKA and DJ Zinhle continued to burn on the trip.
DJ Zinhle attended the awards with AKA, teasing her fans of their reunion on Instagram by snapping a selfie with him on the orange carpet.