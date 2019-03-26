Kids choose AKA as favourite SA star

Children adore blonde-haired rapper AKA and he has international recognition to show for some bragging rights - and add more bling to his chain.

It was a big night for Super Mega as he won Favourite South African Star at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (KCA) in Los Angeles at the weekend.

He beat actress Nomzamo Mbatha, rugby player Siya Kolisi, cricketer Kagiso Rabada and media personality Somizi.

"As I've been saying from the moment I received the nomination, it's so cool to be recognised by the kids," AKA gushed to Sowetan from his LA hotel yesterday.

"There's no more honest human species than a kid who has no preconceived notions on you.

"They just love so genuinely and I love kids. So this says to me the kids see me and appreciate me.

"As a father, I am very aware of how I represent my daughter Kairo and this partly is a nod to that."