DJ Zinhle dragged for taking AKA back, snap of them kissing goes viral

DJ Zinhle's love life has once again caused a ruckus on social media with people giving her more love advice than Sis Dolly.

Zinhle became one of the hottest topics of discussion since load-shedding after a picture of her kissing her baby daddy AKA went viral on Sunday evening.

In the snap, which has been shared by dozens of social media users, AKA is holding baby Kairo as he shares a kiss with Zinhle.

Although the picture is not dated, the outfits and hairstyles in the picture indicate it was at the Super Mega's AKA Orchestra on the Square on Sunday.