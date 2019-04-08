DJ Zinhle, Nomzamo Mbatha & Wizkid: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Winter is slowly creeping in, but that didn't stop our celebs from heating things up on the 'gram.
Some even decided to chase summer, a la Kwesta who is currently enjoying his honeymoon in the Maldives.
Here's more of what your faves got up to this weekend.
Dj Zinhle and Kairo are the mommy and daughter combo we didn't know we needed! The two always serve looks and yesterday was no different when they killed it in matching polka dot outfits. It pains us to say that Kairo might just be more fashionable than most adults we know...
Nomzamo Mbatha seems to spend more time overseas than at home these days. The actress has been in Germany at the environmental One Home, One Planet convention. With the northern hemisphere experiencing warmer weather than here eMzansi, Nomzamo took the opportunity to show off her toned body in a killer outfit that included a one shoulder top we are loving.
Looking at the picture, you might think Wizkid was posting a throwback straight from the 70s, but the musician was actually in Canada where he had a host of shows. Wizkid will continue spreading the love when he performs across Europe, including London, later this year.
Rihanna owes us new music, having been away from the music scene for a while now. The powerhouse has been focusing her energy on her beauty empire, which she also doubles as a model for. She shared a smouldering post of herself wearing her new bronzer, which we hope to have available in SA one day!
Fresh-faced and happy looking, Amanda du Pont walked into Friday looking like a dream! The actress who has been the face of wellness and fitness for a while now proves that looking after oneself has great rewards.
Kwesta recently gave us all the feels when he married his sweetheart in a surprise wedding....well surprise to us. The couple is now enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives where Kwesta's wife took this super cool picture of her new husband looking out into the horizon (and their new future).
Manchester United soccer player Paul Pogba is one of the few exciting soccer players that like to mix it up when it comes to fashion. The French national player wore a cool metallic jacket when he tried his hand at another sport this weekend, mini golf.