AKA over the moon with Nickelodeon Kids Choice award
Unlike many of us, rapper AKA will wake up without the Monday blues this morning after he scooped up a prestigious Nickelodeon Kids Choice award at a glitzy ceremony in LA on Sunday.
The Supa Mega won the award for Favourite SA Star. He competed with Nomzamo Mbatha, Somizi, Kagiso Rabada and Siya Kolisi for the prize.
It gives me great pride to accept this @nickelodeon KIDS CHOICE AWARD ??on behalf of my daughter and all of the Ⓜ️EGACY ❤️ Thank You so much for all the votes ? ...So amazing to have the young ones rocking with me as their #1 after 10 + years in the game. From AFRICA TO THE ? pic.twitter.com/KBOqPNDb1H— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 24, 2019
AKA became the first SA rapper to win the award.
He dedicated the win to his daughter Kairo, his fans and also rapper Kwesta, who held his white wedding this weekend.
"I also want to dedicate this award to my brother Kwesta and his wife who got married this past weekend. I couldn’t attend because I had to be here in LA. God bless the Vilakazis and cheers to many happy years of more life."
Ever since AKA's nomination was announced earlier this month, Kairo has been on a mission to make sure her daddy wins the prize. She posted a cute video asking the nation to vote for her dad so she could slime him at the awards, as is customary for winners.
Unfortunately Kairo couldn't make the trip because of visa issues, but she sent her favourite doll to represent her.
AKA took the doll with him to the awards, even jokingly making conversation with it in videos on his Instagram live.
Out on social media, the streets were filled with memes and messages congratulating Kairo ...and her dad.
Congrats Kairoooooo! ?♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/eU2zD6VowK— Miss Aka Forbes ?? (@NkomoThulisile) March 24, 2019
Congratulations to princess Kairo on the @Nickelodeon award ???? pic.twitter.com/cSniy4zJy1— WhoAreWe (@WhoAreWeSA) March 24, 2019
When i heard Daddy Ka Kairo won the #Nickelodeon #kidschoiceawards .... Congrats SuperMegga, King Doro, Bhovha.... Big up @akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/DWbY9IDb0e— The Dozza (@waa_dozza) March 24, 2019
Congratulation mega? Kairo got this? pic.twitter.com/VvdevTAqTI— BhovaManiA? ? (@LeeMokabane) March 24, 2019
We deserve it.. Congratulations baba Kairo pic.twitter.com/JSzcKETAHS— msizi mhlungu (@msizimhlungu) March 24, 2019
South Africa your flag is flying all over ?????????? congratulations to @akaworldwide for winning @Nickelodeon kids choice award ?????? I'm more happy for baby Kairo ❤️❤️??? #Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/586oYJKdW5— Her Excellency, The President ?? (@AneleMda) March 24, 2019