AKA over the moon with Nickelodeon Kids Choice award

Ever since AKA's nomination was announced earlier this month, Kairo has been on a mission to make sure her daddy wins the prize. She posted a cute video asking the nation to vote for her dad so she could slime him at the awards, as is customary for winners.

Unfortunately Kairo couldn't make the trip because of visa issues, but she sent her favourite doll to represent her.

AKA took the doll with him to the awards, even jokingly making conversation with it in videos on his Instagram live.

Out on social media, the streets were filled with memes and messages congratulating Kairo ...and her dad.