From Kairo Forbes to True Thompson: Six celeb kids killing it on Instagram

Local and international celebrity kids whose parents are in the limelight are already killing it on Instagram. While it is not yet clear whether they are being groomed for the entertainment industry, their stars are already shining bright.

If the thousands of followers they already have on the platform were currency, these celebrity kids and celebrity mini-mes would be guaped.

From Kairo Forbes to True Thompson, here are six local and international celeb kids, their Instagram accounts and why you should follow them:

Kairo Forbes (DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter) - 468k

Kairo Forbes has more than over 460,000 followers. on Instagram and She serves nothing but looks and personality and we are here for it!