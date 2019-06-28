Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism

Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli found themselves on the Twitter trends list on Thursday after trading blows in a spicy twar over colourism.

Pearl was the talk of Mzansi earlier this week when she clapped back at a hater, who called her talentless and suggested that she only gets top gigs because she is light skinned.

Pearl's lengthy rant about being discriminated against because of her complexion sparked a massive debate online and at water coolers across SA.