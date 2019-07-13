England could bring World Cup high into Ashes, says Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes England's success in their home World Cup may bode ill for Australia's hopes of retaining the Ashes.

England knocked Australia out of the semi-finals with an emphatic eight-wicket win and another over New Zealand in Sunday's final will see the hosts head into next month's five-test Ashes series with significant momentum.

"It probably does, to be honest," Ponting said, when asked whether England's 50-over success could spill over.

"The country will be on a bit of a wave and a bit of a high, the players will certainly be on a huge high after that World Cup.

"But who knows if they don't (win), it might have an adverse effect on their Ashes campaign as well.

"You can take lots of things from different series.