DJ Zinhle on protecting Kairo from the spotlight: Sometimes I panic

While DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo may be a star of social media with her adorable posts, her mother has admitted that sometimes she fears the exposure Kairo has to the "celeb life".

It was a fear that saw Zinhle keep Kairo off social media when she was a baby, despite protests from fans who wanted a glimpse of her little one.

When Kairo was a little older, Zinhle consented to her pictures being taken for social media and a page in Kairo's name gathered hundreds of followers pretty much overnight. She now has nearly 500,000 followers.

But there has been a downside to all the attention with Zinhle recently opening up about an experience in a shopping mall when a fan "grabbed" Kairo to try take a picture of her.