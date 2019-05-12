Mother's Day: These celeb moms are yummy mummy goals
As we celebrate Mother's Day, we couldn't not show love to some of the women that remind us that slaying as a mom is more than possible.
Some of our favourites are not only successful in their chosen fields, business, philanthropy and social change, but if the peek into their lives with their tots is anything to go by, they are also really good mothers.
Here are some of our favourite celeb yummy mummies on Instagram.
Dj Zinhle and Kairo have become the unofficial ambassadors of mother-daughter slayage. The pair always gives us all the feels with their duo pics, sometimes in cute matching outfits.
The world went gaga over Kaavia James when she was introduced to us by her gorgeous mother Gabrielle Union. After a well publicised struggle with conceiving, Gabby announced that she and husband Dwayne Wayde had birthed their daughter via surrogate. Since then, the pair have given us some of the cutest moments which is probably why Kaavia has now amassed over half a million Instagram followers.
Ciara is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebrities around. The mother of two has certainly not let motherhood slow her down as seen on her recent vacation with her family where she shared moments of her and her children frolicking in the sea.
View this post on Instagram
💕 Mothers are like heroes... They're not only born. They can also become. Be made. Not only by blood, but by love. By kindness. Bravery. Compassion. As an African woman, I believe every child deserves love. Your nameless neighbour mothered you. And every child was watched and protected by the community. We can do so much better. Let's create a better tomorrow for every child we can... ❤️
Pearl Thusi and daughter Thando are not only a gorgeous mother-and-daughter pair, but the two are also most certainly hair goals! From what we see when she shares moments with her daughter, the actress seems to juggle her career and motherhood gracefully.
Kelly Rowland may be enjoying a smaller profile now than when she was one third of Destiny's Child, but when it comes to being a hot mom, Kelly has sure stayed tops. The singer always looks great when enjoying moments with her children.
The Ranakas are known for being a boisterous, fun family and Dineo is certainly no different when it comes to her brood. The deejay proves that one is never too old to have fun!
This list would be incomplete without the addition of newest yummy mummy Meghan Markle. The Duchess recently welcomed her son, Archie, into the world. The former actress looked amazing for someone who had given birth only three days before when she introduced her son at the official press conference.