DJ Zinhle's new book helps moms empower daughters

It was a mothers-and-daughters atmosphere, which is the central theme of the book.

The 166-page journal is a self-help book from mothers who share their experiences to empower their daughters.

"I want to be Kairo's first reference when she speaks of the positive influences in her life. I want her and I to be able to have open and honest conversations," DJ Zinhle said.

Mbanga said that the book was different from other self-help books because "it is simple to read and it is all about personal and practical South African women's stories".

The sexy DJ said she realised she had "met her power" when she finally did something by herself. "Being the youngest at home I always had people do things for me and even in business I always partnered with people so that we could share the fear together.

"I realised that fear is not the worst thing that could ever happen to you. It's OK to fear.

"There's a reason it's there. The problem is that we focus so much on what is going wrong that we forget [about] what's going right," she said.

*Meet You Power is available at leading bookstores for R230