DJ Zinhle may be shy to confirm whether she and rapper AKA are back together but has opened up about how the two are just right for each other.

Speaking to MacG on his PodcastnChill series this week‚ Zinhle was asked about her early relationship with AKA before the rapper cheated on her with Bonang Matheba.

She gave listeners a rare glimpse into their lives at the time and how they connected on such a deep level that they started officially dating only a day after going out for the first time.

Zinhle said the pair were great for each other and even tried for several months to have a child together

"We were good. Honestly‚ I won't lie‚ we were just so good together. We made so much sense together. I think being so different made us click. We are different but we worked out and made sense."

The couple were together for three years before they welcomed a baby girl they named Kairo.

Despite the drama of the last three years‚ which saw the couple break up‚ fight and then reportedly get back together‚ Zinhle said she would love to have another kid.

"I wish I was (having another baby) but the nine months process is just too long. I would like to but sho‚ man‚ taking time off work and...it is a lot."