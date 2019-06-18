Entertainment

Soweto Jazz festival hit by poor turnout

By Patience Bambalele - 18 June 2019 - 09:22
Amanda Black graced the stage at the Soweto International Jazz Festival this weekend
Amanda Black graced the stage at the Soweto International Jazz Festival this weekend
Image: Instagram / Amandablacksa

The second Soweto International Jazz Festival that took place at GOG Lifestyle Centre in Soweto over the weekend had poor turnout. The festival that has been smeared by a rights dispute and criticism of its "unjazz" line-up started on Friday and ended on Sunday.

It was staged by New Orleans-based company International Arts Solutions (IAS). The line-up comprised both local and international stars such as Pieces of Dream, Third World, Rahim Davon, Amanda Black, Sipho Hostix Mabuse, Ernie Smith, Lady Zamar and Mi Casa.

Amanda Black and Nasty C were billed to perform on Friday. They are said to have arrived on time for sound check and were then told not to return for performances due to poor audience.

Stage and technical manager Ability Ngcobo confirmed that artists were advised not to come back after sound check on Friday due to poor turnout.

"It was cold on Friday. I believe the festival was well-organised. On Saturday and Sunday we had performances."

Joyous Celebration steals the night

In a rare instance for the night,  Jabu Hlongwane and Lindelani Mkhize were there to accept the awards in person.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Amapiano a new movement... Period

Just as Mzansi was getting down to Gqom. Amapiano came along and knocked them out the park writes Boitumelo Kgobotlo .
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
X