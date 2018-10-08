5 minutes with Dj Zinhle

DJ Zinhle’s got a new gig and we got the juice. Season 5 of SABC 1’s popular DJ talent search show, 1’s and 2’s, returns to our TV screens with DJ Zinhle as one of the judges. The first episode was screened on Sunday and we caught up with her to get the lowdown.

What are your feelings on being the newest judge on SABC's DJ talent search show 1’s and 2’s?

Definitely excited, I have seen the show before and I've always wanted to be part of it as a judge.

What are your expectations for the show?

The main objective is to unearth new talent, give them a break and much-needed exposure as well. I hope everyone will be able to change their lives through the show,that is the biggest thing for me

Your advice to up and coming DJs?

Hard work is one of the biggest things, but you need to have a plan of what you want to get done, be consistent as well as have respect for relationships.

What are you working on at the moment? Any new collaborations for the future?

Still working on my album. In future I want to do something with Lizha James from Mozambique and to work with more African artists as I want to grow into the continent and leave more footprints out there

What do you think the South African music industry needs more of?

Shows such as 1’s and 2’s on SABC1. We need to get the talent out there but also equip them with the necessary skills. If they watch the show it gives lessons and a holistic view of what the industry is like

Songs that motivate you are?

Emazulwini by DJ Ganyani and a song called Sonini by Sun-EL musician. These are the two songs I’m listening to which really motivate me.

Do you have a favourite item in your wardrobe right now?

I recently bought a Dolce and Gabbana bag. It’s a collector’s item, it’s one of those beautiful tiny bags, I bought it with the vision to give it to my daughter one day. It's absolutely insane, that is my favourite.

If you could invite any five people for dinner, who would they be?

Michael Jackson, my late dad, my brother Zak, Nelson Mandela– I’m very ambitious, and my daughter Kairo.

If you had one day left to live, how would you spend it?

With my mom and daughter like and eating all our favourite foods.

Which three albums changed your life?

Dangerous by Michael Jackson,My first album, Feminine Touch . I listened to a lot of Joyous celebration growing up, so definitely one of their albums.

At the end of a long day, how do you relax?

I love TV, so catching up on series, if there is a new episode of Modern Family, which is my favourite sitcom at the moment, my life is made.