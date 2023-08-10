MO AND PHINDI | How to deal with controlling partner in a relationship
People who control others can’t understand why you see things differently than they do
Being married to someone that believes they are always right and therefore can't take correction or receive guidance from you is being in a controlling and manipulative relationship.
In marriage, controlling behaviour is often excused as one partner's attempt to make the union solid. In reality, it is someone trying to get you to match their expectations of how things “should” be through use of criticism and manipulation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.