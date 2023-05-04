MO AND PHINDI | Uncomfortable conversations are necessary for effective marriage
Timing and approach matter as they will determine the outcome
It’s virtually inevitable that even the closest of relationships will involve some degree of conflict from time to time. There will be some conversations you know you must have with your partner that, for whatever reason, bring a level of discomfort in you. When that happens, not only is it stressful but if it’s not handled well, it can pose a discomfort in the marriage.
As a result, many couples don’t talk about their values, their relationship with money, their childhood wounds, their vision of life together, how they’ll split up tasks of the home, how life could be should life do them part or what they expect from the marriage. They expect things to just work out. When they don’t, they get hurt and confused...
MO AND PHINDI | Uncomfortable conversations are necessary for effective marriage
Timing and approach matter as they will determine the outcome
It’s virtually inevitable that even the closest of relationships will involve some degree of conflict from time to time. There will be some conversations you know you must have with your partner that, for whatever reason, bring a level of discomfort in you. When that happens, not only is it stressful but if it’s not handled well, it can pose a discomfort in the marriage.
As a result, many couples don’t talk about their values, their relationship with money, their childhood wounds, their vision of life together, how they’ll split up tasks of the home, how life could be should life do them part or what they expect from the marriage. They expect things to just work out. When they don’t, they get hurt and confused...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos