Letters

READER LETTER | It doesn't make sense that people still trust Zuma

22 May 2024 - 12:55
Former South African President Jacob Zuma
Former South African President Jacob Zuma
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

I wonder what's happening with us South Africans that we allow ourselves to be easily manipulated. I cannot fathom how anyone would leave ANC and join MK Party, all because they see a good Samaritan in Jacob Zuma.

Can we really believe Zuma talking about  a plan to remove criminals from government? Who put them there in the first place apart from Zuma himself?

I understand some in the crowd who packed the Orlando Stadium at the weekend were there for song and dance, and to catch up with homeboys from Umhlabuyalingana to Nkandla.

Why are we not using our God-given senses, and see that moving from ANC to MKP is tantamount to jumping out of a frying pan into the fire? Zuma has destroyed everything the country needs for job creation.

Raletsatsi Makgato 

READER LETTER | What’s happening in SA’s economic hub is tragic

Yet almost as a metaphor of where we are as a nation, Gauteng’s centre remains unearthed from an explosion last year, caused by outdated ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | We've descended into broken mess

As we enter election day in a few days, we are a pale shadow of what we were under our founder, the beloved Nelson Mandela.
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | SA needs wisdom, innovation to solve its numerous challenges

The 2024 election is upon us, and it’s crucial to approach it with informed and thoughtful consideration.
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy