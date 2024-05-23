Letters

READER LETTER | No gaslighting will save ANC

By READER COMMENT - 23 May 2024 - 13:30
ANC supporters wait for President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrive during an election rally.
ANC supporters wait for President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrive during an election rally.
Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

I can’t help but respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ludicrous statements per the article published in your paper of May 22 2024, entitled: “Opposition parties stealing our ideas, says Ramaphosa.”

To start with, his laughable claim that it “is the ANC that has a proven record of work done” would only be true if the business of the government is plundering the public purse and trampling on state institutions. His promise to “focus more on jobs” is as empty as the NHI budget, and his harking back to the victories of 1994 is dirt cheap when his party has done less than nothing for us in the 30 years since.

The claim that “no other state builds houses like we do”, I’ll give him. I mean, no other state would disrespect its citizens with the horrific quality of housing and basic services that this ANC government provides to its most vulnerable people.

We are fed up with the ANC, and no amount of gaslighting from Ramaphosa will save his failed party on May 29. 

South Africans can see for themselves that the only party that stands any sort of chance to kick Ramaphosa out of office is the DA. You want to talk about an excellent track record in government, Mr President? The Mother City is a two-hour flight away – you can go and see for yourself what that looks like.

Erich Small, Johannesburg

READER LETTER | DA leading a dark, negative campaign

The DA is willing to do anything to wrestle power from the ANC, even if it means using a satanic tactic like fear. What it is doing is to spread the ...
Opinion
1 week ago

READER LETTER | Zuma showed his ruthless colours by axing Khumalo

Jabulani Khumalo and his comrades have been shown the door by Jacob Zuma from MK Party. They are labelled "rogue elements". They are out in the ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

READER LETTER | Charity begins at home Mr President, not in Gaza

It's been a harrowing year for South African children so far, and yet our president is more concerned about the plight of Palestinian children as a ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

READER LETTER | For democracy's sake, vote out ANC

In a normal democracy, a political party governs for two terms. But in Africa, a political party (especially a former liberation movement) stays in ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy