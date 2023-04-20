×

Columnists

MO AND PHINDI | Setting boundaries will help you cope with being married to daddy’s girl

Try to spend time with your father-in-law to learn about the dynamics of this father-daughter bond

20 April 2023 - 09:30
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

There is a lot of romance around being a “daddy’s girl,” yet it is falsely assumed these girls, as adults, have it better than those who had more distant or non-existent relationships with their fathers. However, reality can be different without healthy boundaries for parents and children.

This opinion piece is not addressing the father-daughter relationship where fathers have helped raise and guided their daughters into emotionally healthy, mature and balanced adults. We are addressing the opposite: an unhealthy dynamic where a daddy’s girl chooses to invest with her father rather than her husband, thereby respecting her father’s opinions and decisions far more than those of her husband...

