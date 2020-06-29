Conversations we need to have start with ourselves

Do you know the burden of needing to have a difficult conversation, but always postponing it because things are busy or there is just never the right moment?

I feel that is what the world has been doing for years, just skirting around issues and hoping no one explodes or that no one touches on the really difficult but necessary to have conversations. And then, Covid happened, and suddenly there is nothing for us to do but talk.

It has been about three months now since our whole world was turned upside down. We have had most of the things we did to pass time and occupy our minds taken away. Almost everything of what we knew has been turned upside down. Together with the collective anxiety we all harbour over this virus, this new normal has left every pending conversation with a sense of urgency.

During this time, some among us have lost loved ones. Because of circumstances, people have needed to mourn and grief differently.