Virus kicking out vanity, restoring what's vital to people

Four years ago, I wrote a column on what I believed was the best way to achieve success. One of the points I made was that on your climb up the ladder and on your way to success, no one is beneath you.

My thoughts were that in your career, chances are that you will work in organisations with a varied mix of people with different roles. Your most important job, which is in your best interest, is to remember always to uphold respect for others, at all levels.

In the first year that I went to university, some donkey years ago, my cousin dropped me off at the university residence. She told me if I respected the cleaning ladies at res, my stay would be a pleasurable and meaningful one.

I have taken that advice and philosophy with me everywhere I have been. It has served me well, in all the places I have been; I have yet to meet people who know the organisation's history as much as the long-term serving cleaner and driver. These people are a wealth of information that you will need at some point. And, no one is as loyal as they are.