The poor will always suffer at the hands of corrupt officials

In 2017, a woman from Ficksburg, Free State, hired a bakkie and together with the driver crossed into Lesotho to find water. That woman and the driver would not be seen again, the car crashed and they died.

Her name was Rose Tatane, widowed six years earlier when her husband was shot dead by members of the South African Police Service while protesting for running water. Robbed of the opportunity to ever see justice for her husband, she too died for water.

In the past two weeks, one of the biggest conversations the country has been having is around the readiness of the department of education to reopen schools around the country.

But in fairness, even pre-Covid-19, there were many schools that were never ready to be places of education. These schools are riddled with problems, but chief among many, is running water. The schools have not been ready for a long time, the pandemic is merely blowing the lid on the fact that poor communities are treated with the most disdain by this country.