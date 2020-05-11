I long for the day women are allowed the right to be

One of my favourite things in the world, is watching little girls play.

How easily they make up stories that drive their days as mommies to dolls with a missing a limb or two. The songs they make up as they skip about, with glee stretched across their little faces. Like when we were younger, playing 'diketo' and 'mgusha' .

I use 'we' lightly here because as a fat little child, I wasn't really the most preferred teammate, but I could participate in the joy, delight and squeals of laughter. Enveloped by the sense of belonging only to each other and ourselves and claimed happiness and that freedom as ours without a doubt.

Unfortunately, the world and life as we know it is engineered in such a way that all the above are strangled and bludgeoned out of little girls as they transition, firstly into teenagers, then adults.

You go from a little girl, happy and carefree to a person who must act, look and sound a particular way.

It starts with going on your periods. Now, your responsibility is to keep boys away from you so you don't fall pregnant. Somehow boys can't help themselves, and so you must help the poor things.