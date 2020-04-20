Don't drown in global gloom, focus on happiest memories

Before last year, there were two distinguishing parts as far as my life is concerned.

The first part was the time when mama was alive, the second, the rest of it, is life after mama's death.

Post her death, my mother became my biggest obsession. It is an obsession that has almost cost me my sanity. I have nursed it lovingly and carefully for as long as I can remember.

My mother was born Evelyn Ramasela Ledwaba in 1960. I have often wondered that if anyone could go back in time, found the girl version of my mother and told her that one day her name would be read, spoken and known by the world, if mama would have not laughed in their face.

I imagine she would have asked my grandmothers to listen to the crazy utterances of the stranger and together they would have laughed at the absurdity of it all.

If anyone had found the girl version of my mother and told her that one day she would have a daughter who would sit down and write her name in places where thousands would see it and hear it, I think my mother would have given that person a nickname and then fixed them a plate of food as a way of dismissal.