Lockdown is taking its toll on long-suffering parents

Nothing like the world being on pause to get you thinking and unpacking some of your favourite memories.

Like the time you started learning how to drive, do you remember that?

I remember my first lesson only vaguely, but what I remember from that time is a "lesson" I had with my dad. He wanted to measure my progress.

We were driving in Zone 3 (Seshego) past a place known as 'ma social-wekheng', where the social workers' offices are when he decided it was time for me to take the wheel.

He put me behind the wheel and we fought and shouted so much I almost drove us into a bus.

That was the last we would attempt a lesson and my very first lesson in knowing that parents aren't always meant to be everything to you at once.

I have thought about this a lot since the lockdown. I have also thought about the abilities we imagine we need to have as parents.

Parenting is a strenuous exercise, it permeates every aspect of your life and demands that you hand over every bit of who you are. The minute you become a parent, you can never just up and leave anymore.