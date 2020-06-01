Covid-19 enforces need for bucket list with a difference

Ever heard of a phrase "bucket list"? People who imagine death to be something that is distant and far away have a thing they create in their minds called the bucket list, where they make a list of all the things they want to do before they die, over several years.

Even if once in their lives.

Going on a road trip, and if you are on a South African road hoping that your destination isn't a pothole, visit all seven continents, perhaps even chasing summer around the world if your pocket is lined nicely. Live in a different country, start a company, or maybe that elusive threesome you have been dreaming of.

Oh, what luxuries we used to have, dreaming of futures and what we may do when we get there.

Lately, the sense that I get is that our bucket list making days may be over. What started off as a virus in the dirty food markets of Wuhan in China, has now become a real grim reaper right outside of our doors. And when the monkeys ran off with the coronavirus samples in India last week, you'd realise the year 2020 is a film and no one is a "starring". From the look of things, a lot of us are not going to survive this. It's time to pack away those bucket lists and think realistically about what death means and what it will mean for those around us. It's time to make real lists, realistic for the time we are faced with.