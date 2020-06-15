Stop hateful, hurtful treatment of others, more so women

Last week was heavy, not just here in SA but the world over.

Firstly, we have had the weirdest, most difficult first half of the year, collectively as the world. And while our friends in the northern hemisphere may be closer to a possible ending of this nightmare, we still have the worst of it.

Corona, Covivi or whatever else name you might have for it, is possibly the worst thing we all have had to live through. And each day brings with it yet another day of worrying and I wonder if we will survive this invincible force that seems intent on inverting the world order as we know it.

There have been so many things wrong with the world; things have been tolerated without much resistance and this virus arrived and said, "Hey world, here's your arse, it's showing."

One thing in particular that has made me feel heavy is finally reckoning with just how hateful we are as human beings.

The United States of America, the once upon time hero of our childhood dreams, came to a standstill after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police department. The people took to the streets, despite the heavy threat of the coronavirus in their midst, to protest against being hated merely for existing and drawing breath.