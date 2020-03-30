How to maintain side relationships in a time of corona

Can you believe how drastically our lives have changed in the past couple of weeks?

Sometimes I allow my mind to wander and imagine that it is all a dream and that we are all actually fine. But we aren't. This coronavirus thing has flipped the script completely and overtaken our lives as well as what content we produce. So I am afraid this is yet another edition of life in the times of corona.

Do you remember how, earlier on in the year, US president Donald Trump was in denial over the severity of the virus? Denial is never the way to deal with anything, and the US has now overtaken both China and Italy in numbers of infected.

When the Fast and Furious franchise wanted to release yet another movie this year, Covid-19 said "no, sweetie, this year there is only one thing that gets to be fast and furious". It showed up in numbers and in warnings but no, Trump said it wasn't for them.

I want us to be better than Trump - not to deny things that we know and know for sure.