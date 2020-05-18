Work to be the parent your child doesn't need to heal from

And so here we are, in yet another Monday in lockdown, and for many of us the uncertainty and dread about the future persists.

But we are still here, hopefully healthy and alive. And for as long this thing has not killed us, we must try each day to live as best and as joyfully as possible within the constraints of our new "normal".

This task, however, is not something that is possible for everyone. For some among us, joy is stunted by things beyond our control. One of the things I have seen over there is that a lot of what adulting is, is dealing and coping with childhood trauma.

The basic definition of trauma is this; the damage to the mind that occurs as a result of a distressing event. The result of an overwhelming amount of stress that exceeds one's ability to cope.

The International Society for Traumatic Stress posits that childhood trauma presents in one or all of three areas; emotional, mental and physical stress. And further states: "Surviving abuse or trauma as a child has been linked with higher rates of anxiety, depression, suicide and self-harm, PTSD, drug and alcohol misuse and relationship difficulties."

Children suffer trauma in many ways, for me it was losing my mother at the age of 12. My inability to cope with that has had everlasting scars and turmoil that I deal with to date.

Many other people in my walks of life have suffered differently. Others have been sexually abused or abused in other ways.