It's scandalous how we have gendered consent in sex

Familiarity is such a blessing sometimes. I am counting on it today that if you are a regular reader of this column that there are a few things that we have established by now. One of those would be in the way that we don't scandalise sex, if consensual.

So, missing and unaccounted for monies at Steinhoff is a scandal, but sex, sex is never one.

By definition, a scandal is an action or event regarded as morally or legally wrong and causing general public outrage.

Morals are debatable, I personally try to stay away from them and not involve myself too much in rules that were decided for me without me. Especially because where women are concerned, morals are dictated by a society that believes that women should be palatable to men in how they speak, hold themselves and who they allow in between their legs.

Until they are aligned and carry the same weight across genders, andizi.

But legal is a word I like to tread carefully around. And that is what brings me to Matlhodi and Tumi.