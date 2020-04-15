Insurance to review 'rotten' food claim after 21 days

Before alleged vomiting coupled with diarrhoea, he says he also had a fever, stomach cramps followed by a terrible headache and shivering which, he says, prompted him to go to see a doctor.

"Fortunately, my kids were not around and my wife does not eat meat hence I was the only person affected.

"I went to my doctor and was diagnosed for food poisoning and/or gastroenteritis for which I was later treated."

He said he went for a pathological test, got treatment and underwent several more tests.

"It later transpired that the chicken in question was not fit for human consumption."

Ntshebe kept the food items he bought should they ask him to produce them, but the forms he completed did not require him to supply proof, he said.

"I am still in possession of the items by the way."

He subsequently advised the store of his experience and informed them that, as a result of this incident, he was seeking damages, he said.

He said they told him that they will submit the claim to their insurance company.