Failing to cancel grief over Kobe Bryant for his rape case revictimises the victim

This has been a hard entry for me to make. I very much considered not writing this, but it would make me dishonest. And while I don't endeavour to share my whole life and thoughts on this page, it has always been to opine, truthfully, about the things that happen around us. And so I have decided.

You see, I have let myself down. My heart and my past have fought to an unfortunate draw with who I know myself to be as a woman and a woman who puts women above all else in society.

A rapist died, and my heart broke into smithereens. The legendary, iconic and superstar basketball player Kobe Bryant perished in a helicopter crash about a week ago.

I remember the two hours or so after the news broke, the anguish with which the world waited with bated breath as the American media speculated on the identity of the other passengers on the helicopter. At first, all four of his daughters, then all daughters and mother and then later, painfully, the confirmation that it was just his one girl, basketball player Gigi.

There is something about the anguish from those hours of suspense and speculation that etched the tragedy into my heart, going through the various scenarios in my head and all of them more heartbreaking than the previous, and in all of them, an icon was dead.