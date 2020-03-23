The country needs you to stay home and open a book

Have you ever read a good mystery novel?

A real pacey page turner that grabs you, arrests your attention and simply won't let go until you have devoured the very last page because of the burning question: "whodunnit?"

I can be a bit of a compulsive reader, so when I come across a book like that, literally everything around me stops until I have traced the very last full stop.

I know from reading mystery novels, and from watching everyone else around me who reads stories and allow their brains to fill in the images, that it helps the brain hone critical and analytical thinking.

It encourages within the human brain the ability to take details where they are provided and sort them out, organise them in such a way as to determine the scope of anything that one could be presented with. What do we call the people who do not possess this life skill? I have thought about these people a lot in this past week and must shamefully admit that in that time I have yelled, both internally and loudly the words "idiot", "stupid" and "moron".

It has been a week since the president announced a state of disaster and announced measures the country would be undertaking to keep things together in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

One of the things that has been asked of us as a nation is to undertake social distancing, actions that are taken by officials to stop or slow down the spread of a highly contagious disease.

One of these actions that can be taken is to stay home and not leave the house unless it is absolutely necessary.